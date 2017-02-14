Feb 14 Swissmed Centrum Zdrowia SA:

* Q3 2016/2017 revenue 9.4 million zlotys ($2.31 million) versus 9.0 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 2016/2017 net loss of 1.1 million zlotys versus loss of 1.6 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0700 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)