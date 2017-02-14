BRIEF-Xintela raises about SEK 10 mln through exercise of warrants
* Raises about 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.1 million)through exercise of warrants of series TO1 Source text for Eikon:
Feb 14 Swissmed Centrum Zdrowia SA:
* Q3 2016/2017 revenue 9.4 million zlotys ($2.31 million) versus 9.0 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 2016/2017 net loss of 1.1 million zlotys versus loss of 1.6 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0700 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q4 total revenue 1.9 million crowns versus 1.2 million crowns year ago
* Q4 profit/loss after tax: sek -7.3 (-21) million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)