Feb 14 Temenos Group AG:

* Non-Ifrs total software licensing revenues up 21% in Q4 16 and up 21% in FY 16 (c.c.)

* Non-Ifrs EBIT up 18% in Q4 16, FY 16 non-IFRS EBIT margin of 29.4%

* FY 16 non-IFRS EPS increase of 20% to USD 2.07

* 2017 guidance of non-IFRS total software licensing growth of 10% to 15%, non-IFRS revenue growth of 7.5% to 11.0% (c.c.) and non-IFRS EBIT of USD 210 million to 215 million

* Proposed acquisition of Rubik announced today, accelerating growth in the Australian market

* Intends to pay a dividend of 0.55 Swiss francs per share for 2016

* Medium targets: non-IFRS total software licensing growth of 15% cagr

* Medium targets: non-IFRS revenue growth of 10% CAGR

* Medium targets: non-IFRS EPS growth of 15% CAGR

* Q4 IFRS revenue for the quarter was USD 190.8 million, up from USD 168.4 mln in Q4 2015

* Q4 IFRS EBIT was USD 66.5 million this quarter, up from USD 50.1 mln in Q4 2015 Source text - bit.ly/2kPuzKx

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)