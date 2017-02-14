Feb 14 Temenos Group AG:
* Confirms that it has entered into a binding scheme
implementation deed to acquire Rubik Financial Limited ('Rubik')
* Temenos will acquire 100% of the issued capital of Rubik
for a cash consideration of a $0.1667 per share,
* The board of directors of Rubik has unanimously
recommended that its shareholders vote in favour of the scheme,
* The scheme consideration will be funded by Temenos’
existing cash and debt facilities
Source text - bit.ly/2lfVHmq
