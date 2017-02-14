BRIEF-IDEX appoints Comtech as distributor in China
* Comtech has placed its first orders for IDEX fingerprint sensors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 14 Italiaonline SpA:
* Khaled Bichara has resigned from his offices of chairman and member of board of directors of ItaliaOnline
* Khaled Bichara has resigned to undertake a new entrepreneurial path
* Board has therefore appointed Tarek Aboualam, recognizing him the role of chairman of the board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reported on Tuesday Q4 revenue of 7.0 million zlotys ($1.72 million) versus 4.6 million zlotys year ago
* Q4 revenue 46.0 million Swedish crowns ($5.15 million) versus 37.5 million crowns year ago