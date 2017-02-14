Feb 14 Italiaonline SpA:

* Khaled Bichara has resigned from his offices of chairman and member of board of directors of ItaliaOnline

* Khaled Bichara has resigned to undertake a new entrepreneurial path

* Board has therefore appointed Tarek Aboualam, recognizing him the role of chairman of the board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)