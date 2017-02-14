French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 15
PARIS, Feb 15 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
Feb 14 Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS:
* FY 2016 net profit of 955.3 million lira ($261.30 million)versus 841.9 million lira year ago
* FY 2016 revenue of 18.29 billion lira versus 16.75 billion lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6559 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, Feb 15 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
* Says it got new energy vehicles promotion subsidy of 100 million yuan for 2015
TOKYO, Feb 15 Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday it was recalling all of the roughly 2,800 zero-emission Mirai cars on the road due to problems with the output voltage generated by their fuel cell system.