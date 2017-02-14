French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 15
PARIS, Feb 15 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
Feb 14 Ford Otomotiv Sanayi As:
* Sees 2017 production volume 340,000 - 350,000 units
* Sees 2017 CAPEX (fixed assets) at between 180 million euro ($190.26 million)- 200 million euro
* Sees 2017 retail sales volume 105,000 - 115,000 units Source text for Eikon:
* Says it got new energy vehicles promotion subsidy of 100 million yuan for 2015
TOKYO, Feb 15 Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday it was recalling all of the roughly 2,800 zero-emission Mirai cars on the road due to problems with the output voltage generated by their fuel cell system.