UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 15
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Feb 14 Mytilineos Holdings SA :
* Announces cooperation with General Electric (GE), aiming to optimise productivity and reduce energy costs
* Says together with GE, will install the world's first Digital Smelter, a digital solution based in Predix software
* Says the Digital Smelter will be developed by GE teams in U.S. and the U.A.E.
* Says the deal was signed by its Greek Aluminium unit and GE in Dubai, will last 10 years
* Says the Digital Smelter is a solution for aluminum electrolysis, increasing productivity and reducing energy costs
Source text: bit.ly/2kGqaHm
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TEL AVIV, Feb 15 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter, as the number of paid subscribers jumped 39 percent.
PARIS, Feb 15 Natixis has been placed under formal investigation in France regarding statements the company released at the start of the global subprime crisis in 2007, the bank said on Wednesday.