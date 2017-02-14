Feb 14 Tradegate AG Wertpapierhandelsbank :

* FY profit from ordinary activities increased by about 19.7% from 18.27 million euros in 2015 to 21.87 million euros ($23.13 million)

* FY net profit of 12.644 million euros after 10.111 million euros year ago

* Will propose dividend of 0.52 euros per share Source text - bit.ly/2lcOi7Z

