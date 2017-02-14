BRIEF-China Life Insurance posts Jan premium income
* Ssays Jan premium income at about 161.2 billion yuan ($23.47 billion)
Feb 14 Tradegate AG Wertpapierhandelsbank :
* FY profit from ordinary activities increased by about 19.7% from 18.27 million euros in 2015 to 21.87 million euros ($23.13 million)
* FY net profit of 12.644 million euros after 10.111 million euros year ago
* Will propose dividend of 0.52 euros per share Source text - bit.ly/2lcOi7Z
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9457 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 15 Hong Kong stocks hit a five-month high on Wednesday, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments on the U.S. economy and rising interest rate hike expectations sent Wall Street to record highs.
BEIJING, Feb 15 China should prudently manage the country's debt deleveraging process and seek to avoid a liquidity crisis and asset bubbles, according to a central bank working paper published on Wednesday.