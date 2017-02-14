BRIEF-China Life Insurance posts Jan premium income
* Ssays Jan premium income at about 161.2 billion yuan ($23.47 billion)
Feb 14 Notoria Serwis SA;
* Q4 revenue 541,560 zlotys ($133,061.43) versus 610,991 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net profit 23,567 zlotys versus loss of 856,611 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0700 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ssays Jan premium income at about 161.2 billion yuan ($23.47 billion)
Feb 15 Hong Kong stocks hit a five-month high on Wednesday, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments on the U.S. economy and rising interest rate hike expectations sent Wall Street to record highs.
BEIJING, Feb 15 China should prudently manage the country's debt deleveraging process and seek to avoid a liquidity crisis and asset bubbles, according to a central bank working paper published on Wednesday.