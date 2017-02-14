Feb 14 Auto Spa SA:

* Q4 revenue 2.2 million zlotys ($540,062.84) versus 4.7 million zlotys a year ago

* Q4 net loss of 87,000 zlotys versus profit of 310,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0736 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)