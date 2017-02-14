BRIEF-Quantel reorganizes its leadership team
* Announces departure of general manager Laurent Schneider-Maunoury
Feb 14 Molson Coors Brewing Co
* Molson Coors - Expects 2017 capital spending about $750 million based on foreign-exchange rates at the end of 2016 -conf call
* Molson Coors - expects 2017 effective tax rate to be 24 percent - 20 percent assuming no further changes in tax laws, tax orders or adjustments to tax position - conf call
* Molson Coors - expects 2017 underlying free cash flow for 2017 to be $1.1 billion - conf call
* Molson Coors - expects 2017 cost of goods sold to increase at low single-digit rates - conf call
* Molson Coors - expects 2017 Canada COGS to increase in mid-single-digits and Europe COGS to decrease in low single-digits in local currency - conf call
* Molson Coors - expects full-year non-cash cost of $40 million on further amortization of Molson brands in Canada - conf call
* Molson Coors - expects full year non-cash cost of $40 million on further amortization of Molson brands in Canada - conf call
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TEL AVIV, Feb 15 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter, as the number of paid subscribers jumped 39 percent.