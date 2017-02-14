BRIEF-China Life Insurance posts Jan premium income
* Ssays Jan premium income at about 161.2 billion yuan ($23.47 billion)
Feb 14 Mercialys SA:
* FY EBITDA 160.5 million euros versus 144.1 million euros year ago
* In 2016 a 5.1 pct increase in NNNAV excluding transfer taxes to 20.22 euros per share
* 2016 invoiced rents are up 13.1 pct to 187.6 million euros
* Proposed dividend distribution of 1.06 euro per share for 2016
* Dividend will correspond to 85 pct to 95 pct of 2017 FFO
* 2017 outlook: organic growth in invoiced rents excluding indexation is expected to exceed 2 pct
* 2017 outlook: FFO, reflecting asset disposals, should be down by about minus 5 pct, this trend could evolve based on schedule of disposals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 15 Hong Kong stocks hit a five-month high on Wednesday, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments on the U.S. economy and rising interest rate hike expectations sent Wall Street to record highs.
BEIJING, Feb 15 China should prudently manage the country's debt deleveraging process and seek to avoid a liquidity crisis and asset bubbles, according to a central bank working paper published on Wednesday.