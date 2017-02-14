Feb 14 Linedata Services SA:

* 2016 annual results - EBITDA: +2.7 percent, net margin: 14.1 percent

* FY net income 23.6 million euros ($24.94 million)versus 26.1 million euros year ago

* FY revenue 166.8 million euros versus 172.3 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA 49.9 million euros versus 48.6 million euros year ago

* A dividend of 1.50 euro per share will be proposed at next shareholders' meeting, up 7.1 percent from 2015 excluding 2015 extraordinary dividend

* Reaffirming its drive to return to sustainable organic growth in 2017

* Continued acceleration of research and development investments and integration of group's recent acquisitions are expected to impact EBITDA margin and capex in 2017