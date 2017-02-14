UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 15
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Feb 14 Adocia SA :
* 2016 revenue of 22.4 million euros ($23.7 million), compared to 36.9 million euros in 2015
* Solid cash position of 58 million euros at December 31, 2016
* FY operating income 30.4 million euros versus 44.7 million euros year ago
* Following announcement in January of Eli Lilly's decision to terminate the agreement, the remaining non-amortized part of up-front payment, (for a total of 18.8 million euros), to be fully recognized in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9463 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TEL AVIV, Feb 15 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter, as the number of paid subscribers jumped 39 percent.
PARIS, Feb 15 Natixis has been placed under formal investigation in France regarding statements the company released at the start of the global subprime crisis in 2007, the bank said on Wednesday.