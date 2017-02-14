FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mack-Cali Realty says for Q4 2016 and year-to-date 2017 office dispositions totaled $280 mln
February 14, 2017 / 6:11 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Mack-Cali Realty says for Q4 2016 and year-to-date 2017 office dispositions totaled $280 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Mack-Cali Realty Corp

* Mack-Cali realty corp says for q4 2016 and year-to-date 2017 office dispositions totaled $280 million

* Mack-Cali realty -currently exploring potential of up to $450 million of additional property sales which it anticipates could close by mid to late 2017

* Mack-Cali realty corp says finalizing terms to sell its minority interest in estuary located in weehawken, new jersey

* Mack-Cali realty -agreement reached to purchase its partners' 85 percent jv interest in monaco, a high-rise community in jersey city Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

