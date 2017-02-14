FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Tiger Global Management dissolves in Apple, takes in Symantec
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
#Funds News
February 14, 2017 / 8:06 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Tiger Global Management dissolves in Apple, takes in Symantec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Tiger Global Management

* Tiger Global Management dissolves share stake in Apple - sec filing

* Tiger Global Management takes 2.6 million share stake in Symantec Corp -sec filing

* Tiger Global Management takes share stake of 2.1 million in Microsoft

* Tiger Global Management takes share stake of 186,100 class A shares in Alphabet Inc

* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Visa Inc to 1.1 million class A shares

* Tiger Global Management cuts share stake in Alphabet Inc by 32.9 percent to 190,500 shares of class C stock

* Tiger Global Management - change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016: bit.ly/2knvbZ3 Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2fQsbxH

