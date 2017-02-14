BRIEF-Tiger Global Management dissolves in Apple, takes in Symantec

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Tiger Global Management

* Tiger Global Management dissolves share stake in Apple - sec filing

* Tiger Global Management takes 2.6 million share stake in Symantec Corp -sec filing

* Tiger Global Management takes share stake of 2.1 million in Microsoft

* Tiger Global Management takes share stake of 186,100 class A shares in Alphabet Inc

* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Visa Inc to 1.1 million class A shares

* Tiger Global Management cuts share stake in Alphabet Inc by 32.9 percent to 190,500 shares of class C stock

* Tiger Global Management - change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016: bit.ly/2knvbZ3 Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2fQsbxH