Feb 15 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia :

* As at Dec 31 common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 9.9% on an apra basis

* HY operating income of $13.126 billion, up 6%.

* Recent trends in Australian economy are more positive

* Hy net interest margin (versus 1h16) 2.11% - down 4 bpts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: