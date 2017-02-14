BRIEF-Domino's Pizza upgrades FY17 EBITDA and NPAT guidance

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Enterprises Ltd:

* "Expects franchisee profitability to break new record this financial year, and current store payback is 3-5 years"

* Company upgrading underlying EBITDA and NPAT growth guidance to be in region of +32.5% for FY17

* Domino's has increased SSS guidance for ANZ to be in region of +14-16% SSS (up from +12-14%)

* FY17 SSS guidance for Europe and Japan have been confirmed and are on track at +5-7% and 0-+2% respectively

* FY17 guidance on new store openings is between 175-195 for group

* "We have opened 27 new stores this financial year and are set to open an additional 35 new stores before 02 July"