FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Soros Fund Management takes in Facebook, ups in T Mobile and Alphabet
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 14, 2017 / 9:47 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Soros Fund Management takes in Facebook, ups in T Mobile and Alphabet

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc

* Soros Fund Management takes share stake in facebook inc of 353,686 shares

* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in herbalife ltd

* Soros Fund Management ups share stake in t mobile us inc to 685,700 shares

* Soros Fund Management ups share stake in alphabet inc by 59.1 percent to 20,200 class c shares

* Soros Fund Management ups share stake in whirlpool corp by 25.7 percent to 58,700 shares

* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in activision blizzard inc

* Soros Fund Management takes share stake in celgene corp of 3,500 shares

* Soros Fund Management ups share stake in cigna corporation to 36,902 shares from 13,000 shares

* Soros Fund Management ups share stake in steel dynamics inc to 47,369 shares from 16,996 shares

* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in encana corp

* Soros Fund Management - change in holdings are as of dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016: bit.ly/2lHSLju Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2lHPn8k

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.