6 months ago
February 14, 2017 / 10:17 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Scientific Games on Feb. 14 SCO's unit issued $1.15 billion in aggregate principal amount of its 7.000% senior secured notes due 2022

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Scientific Games Corp

* Scientific games corp - on february 14, 2017, sco's unit , issued $1.15 billion in aggregate principal amount of its 7.000% senior secured notes due 2022

* Scientific games corp - on february 14, 2017, company entered into amendment no. 2 to credit agreement, dated as of october 18, 2013

* Scientific games corp - amendment no. 2 creates a new tranche of $3,291 million term loans under credit agreement due october 1, 2021

* Scientific games corp - amendment no. 2 reduces availability under credit agreement to $556.2 million through october 18, 2018 and $381.7 million thereafter

* Scientific games corp - amendment reduces availability under credit agreement to $556.2 million through oct 18, 2018 and $381.7 million thereafter

* Scientific games corp - amendment no. 2 extends termination date of revolving credit facility under credit agreement to october 18, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

