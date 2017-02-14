BRIEF-Pershing Square Capital Management raises sole share stake in Chipotle

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Pershing Square Capital Management LP:

* Pershing Square Capital Management LP raises sole share stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc to 2.9 million shares from 554,213 shares

* Pershing Square Capital Management LP cuts sole share stake in Valeant Pharma by 16.1 percent to 18.11 million shares - SEC filing

* Pershing square capital management - change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: bit.ly/2legxTO Source text for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016: bit.ly/2fs347t