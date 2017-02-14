BRIEF-Liberty Oilfield Services files for IPO of upto $50 mln

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Liberty Oilfield Services Inc

* Liberty Oilfield Services Inc files for IPO of upto $50.0 million - sec filing

* Liberty Oilfield Services Inc files for IPO of class a common stock

* Liberty Oilfield Services Inc - intends to apply to list class a common stock on new york stock exchange under the symbol "BDFC"

* Liberty Oilfield Services Inc - Morgan Stanley And Goldman, Sachs & Co are underwriting the IPO

* Liberty Oilfield Services Inc - proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text : bit.ly/2lMOura