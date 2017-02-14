FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Liberty Oilfield Services files for IPO of upto $50 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 14, 2017 / 7:51 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Liberty Oilfield Services files for IPO of upto $50 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Liberty Oilfield Services Inc

* Liberty Oilfield Services Inc files for IPO of upto $50.0 million - sec filing

* Liberty Oilfield Services Inc files for IPO of class a common stock

* Liberty Oilfield Services Inc - intends to apply to list class a common stock on new york stock exchange under the symbol "BDFC"

* Liberty Oilfield Services Inc - Morgan Stanley And Goldman, Sachs & Co are underwriting the IPO

* Liberty Oilfield Services Inc - proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text : bit.ly/2lMOura

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.