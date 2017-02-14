FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Commonwealth Bank Of Australia HY cash NPAT up 2 pct to $4.91 bln
February 14, 2017 / 8:48 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Commonwealth Bank Of Australia HY cash NPAT up 2 pct to $4.91 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank Of Australia:

* HY statutory net profit after tax (NPAT) of $4,895 million, up 6%

* HY cash NPAT of $4,907 million, up 2%

* Interim dividend of $1.99 per share has been declared

* "Will continue to manage our balance sheet, and our expenditure, conservatively"

* "Combination of geopolitical volatility and weak economic recovery in parts of world means risk of market volatility, economic shock, remains heightened" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

