6 months ago
#Market News
February 14, 2017 / 9:32 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Enerjex Resources reaches agreement to eliminate secured indebtedness and announces senior management changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Enerjex Resources Inc

* Enerjex Resources reaches agreement to eliminate secured indebtedness and announces senior management changes; company sets annual meeting date and announces intention to convert series a preferred stock

* Enerjex Resources Inc - Purchasing investors will forgive company's approximately $17.925 million of secured indebtedness

* Enerjex Resources Inc - Louis G. Schott has been appointed interim Chief Executive Officer of company

* Enerjex Resources Inc - Schott's appointment follows resignation of Robert G. Watson Jr. as Chief Executive Officer

* Enerjex Resources Inc - Company would convey to purchasing investors all of Enerjex's oil and gas properties located in Colorado, Texas, and Nebraska

* Enerjex Resources Inc - Will pay to purchasing investors sum of $3.30 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

