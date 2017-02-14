BRIEF-Potbelly qtrly EPS $0.08

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Potbelly Corp

* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share $0.15

* Qtrly total revenues increased 7.6 pct to $102.4 million from $95.1 million

* Qtrly company-operated comparable store sales increased 0.1 pct

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.08

* Sees FY adjusted net income growth flat to 5 pct

* Sees full year adjusted diluted earnings per share to range from $0.45 to $0.47

* Sees 2017 flat company-operated comparable store sales growth

* For FY 2017 management currently expects 45-60 total new shop openings, including 30-40 company-operated shop openings

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $102.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S