6 months ago
BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway ups share stake in United Continental Holdings, American Airlines
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
February 14, 2017 / 9:51 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway ups share stake in United Continental Holdings, American Airlines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc:

* Berkshire Hathaway Inc dissolves share stake in Deere & Co - SEC filing

* Berkshire Hathaway Inc takes share stake of 166.6 million shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc

* Berkshire Hathaway Inc takes share stake of 43.2 million shares in Southwest Airlines Co

* Berkshire Hathaway Inc ups share stake in United Continental Holdings to 29 million shares from 4.5 million shares

* Berkshire Hathaway more than doubles share stake in American Airlines Group Inc to 45.5 million shares

* Change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2lHHEam) Source text for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2fOxkrd)

