FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway increases stake in Apple to 57.4 mln shares
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 14, 2017 / 9:48 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway increases stake in Apple to 57.4 mln shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc:

* Increases share stake in Apple Inc to 57.4 million shares from 15.2 million shares -SEC filing

* Cuts share stake in Verizon to 928 shares from 15 million shares -SEC filing

* Cuts share stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc by 89.3 percent to 1.4 million shares - SEC filing

* Dissolves share stake in Now Inc

* Ups share stake in Delta Air Lines to 60 million shares from 6.3 million shares -SEC filing

* Change in holdings are as of Dec. 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept. 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: bit.ly/2lHHEam Source text for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016: bit.ly/2fOxkrd

Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.