BRIEF-Soros Fund Management dissolves stake in P&G, JC Penney - SEC filing

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Soros Fund Management:
* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Nordstrom - SEC filing
* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Procter and Gamble Co
* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in PepsiCo Inc
* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Harley Davidson Inc
* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in J C Penney
* Soros Fund Management - change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016: bit.ly/2lHSLju
Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2lHPn8k