6 months ago
BRIEF-Carl Icahn ups shared share stake in Herbalife, cuts in Freeport
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
#Funds News
February 14, 2017 / 10:06 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Carl Icahn ups shared share stake in Herbalife, cuts in Freeport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Carl Icahn

* Carl Icahn ups shared share stake in Herbalife Ltd by 14.7 percent to 22.5 million shares - SEC filing

* Carl Icahn cuts shared share stake in Freeport-McMoran inc by 12.3 percent to 91.2 million class B shares

* Carl Icahn ups shared share stake in Hertz Global by 126.2 percent to 29.3 million shares

* Carl Icahn - change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: bit.ly/2lNe9zR Source text for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016: bit.ly/2lNxpNJ

