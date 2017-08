Feb 15 (Reuters) - Sonic Healthcare Ltd :

* HY statutory net profit $196.727 million versus $187.9 million a year ago

* Half-Year revenue from ordinary activities $2.48 billion versus $2.45 billion

* On track after seven months of trading to achieve full year guidance provided in august 2016.

* Interim dividend 31 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: