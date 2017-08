Feb 15 (Reuters) - Vicinity Centres Re Ltd :

* Vicinity centres re ltd says half-year revenue from ordinary activities $637.9 million versus $659.9 million

* HY net profit $ 908.8 million versus $424.6 million a year ago

* Directors declared a distribution for half year ended 31 december 2016 of 8.7 cents per vcx stapled security

* Underlying earnings guidance for year ending 30 June 2017 remains unchanged