BRIEF-Capitaland Ltd updates on outlook

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd:

* "Outlook for office occupancy and rental is expected to be muted"

* "CapitaLand expects impact of property cooling measures to continue to weigh on residential market"

* "Expects property cooling measures implemented by chinese government to have some impact on residential market going forward"

* "We face an uncertain and unpredictable operating environment and economic headwinds in Singapore and China, our core markets"