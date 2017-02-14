FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Capitaland Ltd updates on outlook
February 14, 2017 / 11:08 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Capitaland Ltd updates on outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd:

* "Outlook for office occupancy and rental is expected to be muted"

* "CapitaLand expects impact of property cooling measures to continue to weigh on residential market"

* "Expects property cooling measures implemented by chinese government to have some impact on residential market going forward"

* "We face an uncertain and unpredictable operating environment and economic headwinds in Singapore and China, our core markets" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

