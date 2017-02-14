FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-FINRA hearing panel expels Red River Securities
February 14, 2017 / 10:58 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-FINRA hearing panel expels Red River Securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) -

* FINRA hearing panel expels Red River Securities, Llc and bars CEO Brian Keith Hardwick for fraud; ordered to pay $24.6 million in restitution to investors

* FINRA - hearing panel found that respondents engaged in misrepresentations, omissions for nearly 4 years and involved sales in "risky joint ventures"

* FINRA-Panel found that Red River Securities, Hardwick fraudulently misrepresented material facts related to some sales numbers issued by Regal Energy, Llc Source text for Eikon:

