BRIEF-On Deck Capital says unit amended its existing asset-backed revolving debt facility

Feb 15 (Reuters) - On Deck Capital Inc :

* On February 14, co's unit amended its existing asset-backed revolving debt facility - sec filing

* The facility amendment amends credit agreement dated as of August 19, 2016

* On Deck Capital - the facility amendment provides for an increase in lenders' revolving commitment from an aggregate amount of $100 million to $150 million

* On Deck Capital - the facility amendment provides for extension of revolving commitment termination date by approximately six months to Feb 14, 2019 Source text - bit.ly/2lI7Kde Further company coverage: