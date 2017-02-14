FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-On Deck Capital says unit amended its existing asset-backed revolving debt facility
February 14, 2017 / 10:57 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-On Deck Capital says unit amended its existing asset-backed revolving debt facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - On Deck Capital Inc :

* On February 14, co's unit amended its existing asset-backed revolving debt facility - sec filing

* The facility amendment amends credit agreement dated as of August 19, 2016

* On Deck Capital - the facility amendment provides for an increase in lenders' revolving commitment from an aggregate amount of $100 million to $150 million

* On Deck Capital - the facility amendment provides for extension of revolving commitment termination date by approximately six months to Feb 14, 2019 Source text - bit.ly/2lI7Kde Further company coverage:

