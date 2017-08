Feb 14 (Reuters) - CSX Corp :

* CSX calls special meeting in light of extraordinary mantle ridge and hunter harrison requests

* Says CSX had been engaged in ceo succession discussions and was planning to make an announcement

* In course of discussions Mantle Ridge requested that it receive substantial representation on CSX board

* In course of discussions Mantle Ridge requested that Harrison be engaged immediately as ceo of CSX