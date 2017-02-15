FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marine Harvest says to terminate NYSE listing
#Market News
February 15, 2017 / 5:43 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Marine Harvest says to terminate NYSE listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest Asa

* Intention to terminate New York Stock Exchange listing and deregister under the u.s. Securities exchange act of 1934

* In the future, the Shares will continue to be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange only

* Only about 3 percent of the worldwide trading volume in the Shares (in the form of Shares or ADSs) in the past 12 months occurred in the United States

* The delisting and deregistration will enable us to simplify financial reporting processes, while maintaining the same high-quality IFRS compliant financial reporting and disclosures. Corporate governance will not be affected

* Capital expenditure budget for 2017 is approximately eur 240 million and working capital investments are expected to be in the range of eur 120 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

