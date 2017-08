Feb 15 (Reuters) - Sun Communities Inc

* Reg-Sun communities, inc. (SUI) announces distribution increase

* Approved setting 2017 annual distribution rate at $2.68 per common share

* New distribution is an increase of $0.08 over current $2.60 per common share for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)