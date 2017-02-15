FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Insys says Cannabidiol Oral Solution for compassionate use studies being provided at no cost
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
February 15, 2017 / 12:39 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Insys says Cannabidiol Oral Solution for compassionate use studies being provided at no cost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Insys Therapeutics Inc

* Insys therapeutics - providing for use of cannabidiol oral solution for compassionate use studies in patients completing long-term safety study

* Insys therapeutics says use of cannabidiol oral solution at doses up to 40 mg/kg/day for compassionate use studies in refractory pediatric epilepsy patients

* Insys therapeutics inc - cannabidiol oral solution for compassionate use studies is being provided at no cost to patients or investigators

