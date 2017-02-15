FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Iridium announces target date for second launch of Iridium next
February 15, 2017 / 12:52 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Iridium announces target date for second launch of Iridium next

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Iridium Communications Inc :

* Iridium announces target date for second launch of iridium next

* Has received a targeted launch date of mid-june for second mission of ten iridium next satellites

* Originally anticipated for mid-April of 2017, date has shifted due to a backlog in SpaceX's launch manifest

* Second launch will deliver another ten iridium next satellites to low-earth-orbit (LEO) on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket

* SpaceX is targeting six subsequent iridium next launches approximately every two months thereafter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

