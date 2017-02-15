FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-In 2017, aig anticipates writing about $2.5 billion of net written premium in commercial casualty - conf call
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 15, 2017 / 2:44 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-In 2017, aig anticipates writing about $2.5 billion of net written premium in commercial casualty - conf call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

To Improve Roe, Aig

* Target for core normalized roe of 9.5% is driven by the lost investment income related to adverse development cover - call

* Aig expects to free up about $2b in capital over time - conf call

* Taking steps to improve roe in 2017 - call

* Will continue to be more rigorous about risk selection into jan 1 renewal season - call

* Ongoing risk selection through jan 1 renewal season is particularly important in europe - conf call

* Will continue shift to "highly engineered large limit middle market risks" while curbing exposures in "commoditized excess and surplus lines" - conf call

* Anticipates writing about $2.5 billion of net written premium in commercial casualty - conf call Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.