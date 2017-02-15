FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Houghton Mifflin appoints John Lynch Jr. CEO
February 15, 2017 / 1:49 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Houghton Mifflin appoints John Lynch Jr. CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co

* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co - Appointment of John Lynch, Jr. as president, CEO of the company and as a member of the company's board of directors

* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt - Gordon Crovitz is expected to continue to serve as interim president and chief executive officer till Lynch's appointment

* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co - Crovitz is expected to continue to serve on board, rejoin the board's nominating, ethics and governance committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

