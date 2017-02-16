FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-New York says Con Ed reaches $153.3 mln settlement over fatal Harlem blast
February 16, 2017 / 8:14 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-New York says Con Ed reaches $153.3 mln settlement over fatal Harlem blast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) -

* New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announces $153.3 million settlement with Con Edison arising from 2014 gas explosion in East Harlem

* Cuomo says Con Edison agreed not to seek reimbursement from customers for over $125.5 million spent on gas leak response activity since the fatal blast

* Cuomo says settlement also includes a more than $25 million fund to benefit gas customers

* Cuomo says that under settlement, Con Ed shareholders will pay for various gas pipe inspections, repairs

* Cuomo calls the accord the largest gas safety-related settlement in New York's history Further company coverage: (Editing by Alan Crosby)

