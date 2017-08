BRIEF-QUEST DIAGNOSTICS SAYS WILL ACQUIRE OUTREACH LABORATORY SERVICES OPERATIONS OF PEACEHEALTH LABORATORIES

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS AND PEACEHEALTH FORMED TWO-PART ARRANGEMENT TO ENHANCE DELIVERY OF LABORATORY SERVICES TO COMMUNITIES IN OREGON, WASHINGTON, ALASKA

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC SAYS FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC SAYS QUEST DIAGNOSTICS WILL ACQUIRE OUTREACH LABORATORY SERVICES OPERATIONS OF PEACEHEALTH LABORATORIES

* QUEST DIAGNOSTICS WILL MANAGE 11 LABORATORIES, WHICH PEACEHEALTH WILL CONTINUE TO OWN, SERVING PEACEHEALTH'S MEDICAL CENTERS IN THREE STATES