6 months ago
February 15, 2017 / 9:10 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Papa Murphy's reports strategic realignment of resources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc :

* Papa Murphy's announces strategic realignment of resources to drive franchise growth and profitability

* Says 2017, company expects realignment will reduce sg&a expenses by nearly $1.2 million

* Papa Murphy's - seeking to partner with franchisees who can buy company-owned stores and "further build out select markets"

* Papa Murphy's Holdings - realignment, which includes elimination of certain management positions and other corporate personnel, expected to generate annual sg&a savings of about $1.5 million

* Papa Murphy's Holdings - realignment expected to generate annual sg&a savings of about $1.5 million, including sg&a savings of about $0.3 million at national ad-fund

* Papa Murphy's says measures, along with cost savings, expected to drive ongoing top and bottom line growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

