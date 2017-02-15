BRIEF-Southwest Airlines expects capital expenditures in 2018 to fall below this year's level - SEC Filing

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co

* Southwest Airlines - Forecast for Q1 2017 operating revenue per available seat mile (RASM) continues to fall slightly below year ago levels

* Southwest Airlines - Guidance for Q1 2017 RASM to fall in the flat to down one percent range, as compared with first quarter 2016, remains unchanged

* Southwest Airlines - Continues to expect its first quarter 2017 unit costs to increase in the six to seven percent range, year-over-year

* Southwest Airlines - First quarter 2017 economic fuel costs are estimated to be approximately $2.00 per gallon

* Southwest Airlines Co says continues to expect its full year 2017 available seat miles (capacity) to increase approximately 3.5 percent, year-over-year

* Southwest Airlines Co - Continues to estimate its 2017 capital expenditures will be approximately $2.3 billion

* Southwest Airlines Co - Expects capital expenditures in 2018 to fall below this year's level