6 months ago
BRIEF-Sunpower sees indications of price stabilization in some markets
February 15, 2017 / 10:35 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Sunpower sees indications of price stabilization in some markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Sunpower Corp -

* Says expects no change to the current investment tax credit policy structure - conf call

* Says expects some type of corporate tax reform over the next 12 to 18 months - conf call

* Says already seeing some indications of price stabilization in certain markets and geographies - conf call

* Says residential demand remains solid in all key markets although overall market growth has slowed in California - conf call

* Says power plant business remains challenging with PPA pricing under considerable near-term pressure- conf call

* Expect further market expansion over next three years driven primarily by decline in cost of solar power - conf call

* Expect restructuring efforts to be complete by midyear, to see benefits of actions towards the back half of 2017 - conf call Further company coverage:

