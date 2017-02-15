BRIEF-Foot Locker says approves new $1.2 bln share repurchase program

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Foot Locker Inc

* Foot Locker, Inc. announces 2017 capital allocation plans

* Foot Locker Inc says approves new $1.2 billion share repurchase program

* Foot Locker Inc says approves $277 million capital expenditure program for 2017

* Says board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on company's common stock of $0.31 per share

* Foot Locker Inc - New dividend represents a 13 percent increase over company's previous quarterly per-share amount

* Foot Locker Inc - Approved a new 3-year, $1.2 billion common share repurchase program extending through Jan 2020, replacing previous $1 billion program