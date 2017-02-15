FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Foot Locker says approves new $1.2 bln share repurchase program
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 15, 2017 / 10:05 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Foot Locker says approves new $1.2 bln share repurchase program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Foot Locker Inc

* Foot Locker, Inc. announces 2017 capital allocation plans

* Foot Locker Inc says approves new $1.2 billion share repurchase program

* Foot Locker Inc says approves $277 million capital expenditure program for 2017

* Says board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on company's common stock of $0.31 per share

* Foot Locker Inc - New dividend represents a 13 percent increase over company's previous quarterly per-share amount

* Foot Locker Inc - Approved a new 3-year, $1.2 billion common share repurchase program extending through Jan 2020, replacing previous $1 billion program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.