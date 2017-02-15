FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PHH Corporation announces sale of certain assets of PHH Home Loans
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
February 15, 2017 / 10:10 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-PHH Corporation announces sale of certain assets of PHH Home Loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - PHH Corp

* PHH Corporation announces sale of certain assets of PHH Home Loans

* PHH Corp - expects to realize cash proceeds of $92 million before estimated transaction and other costs

* PHH Corp - company expects to realize cash proceeds of $92 million before estimated transaction and other costs

* PHH Corp - transaction is expected to include a series of interim asset sale closings with initial closing targeted to occur in June 2017

* PHH Corp - guaranteed rate affinity will acquire certain assets of PHH Home Loans' mortgage operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

