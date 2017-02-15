FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yahoo says forensic experts identify user accounts affected by forged cookies
#Market News
February 15, 2017 / 7:06 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Yahoo says forensic experts identify user accounts affected by forged cookies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Yahoo Inc :

* Says outside forensic experts have been investigating the creation of forged cookies

* Yahoo has invalidated the forged cookies so they cannot be used again

* Says investigation has identified user accounts for which it believes forged cookies were taken or used

* Says investigating the creation of forged cookies that could have enabled an intruder to access our users' accounts without a password

* Based on ongoing investigation, experts identified user accounts for which they believe forged cookies were taken or used in 2015 or 2016 Source text - (yhoo.it/2cUthdp) Further company coverage:

