BRIEF-TripAdvisor qtrly total revenue $316 million, up 2 pct

Feb 15 (Reuters) - TripAdvisor Inc
* TripAdvisor - Qtrly total revenue $316 million, up 2 percent
* Q4 revenue view $326.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.16
* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.01
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly average monthly unique visitors reached 390 million during the peak summer travel season, or up 14% year over year
* TripAdvisor - "Instant booking rollout induced significant revenue headwinds in 2016, muting revenue growth and significantly impacting profitability"
* TripAdvisor - "Click-based and transaction revenue growth improved in the fourth quarter and again in january compared to the fourth quarter"
* TripAdvisor - "In the fourth quarter, we reached more than 560,000 instantly bookable hotels on our platform"
