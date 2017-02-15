FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-TripAdvisor qtrly total revenue $316 million, up 2 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 15, 2017 / 10:20 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-TripAdvisor qtrly total revenue $316 million, up 2 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - TripAdvisor Inc

* TripAdvisor - Qtrly total revenue $316 million, up 2 percent

* Q4 revenue view $326.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.16

* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.01

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $326.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly average monthly unique visitors reached 390 million during the peak summer travel season, or up 14% year over year

* TripAdvisor - "Instant booking rollout induced significant revenue headwinds in 2016, muting revenue growth and significantly impacting profitability"

* TripAdvisor - "Click-based and transaction revenue growth improved in the fourth quarter and again in january compared to the fourth quarter"

* TripAdvisor - "In the fourth quarter, we reached more than 560,000 instantly bookable hotels on our platform"

* TripAdvisor - "Our instant booking launch dampened our core click-based and transaction revenue growth in 2016" Source text: [bit.ly/2kTQAIf] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.